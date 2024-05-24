Eugene Levy Net Worth

Eugene Levy is a Canadian actor, comedian, singer, and writer with a net worth of $30 million. Known for his roles in the “American Pie” movie franchise and the critically acclaimed television series “Schitt’s Creek,” which he co-created with his son, Dan Levy, Eugene has had a prolific and successful career in entertainment.

Early Life

Eugene Levy was born on December 17, 1946, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. His mother, Rebecca Kudlatz, was a homemaker from Glasgow, Scotland, and his father, David Levy, was a foreman at an automobile plant. Eugene has one brother, Fred. He attended McMaster University, where he became involved with the McMaster Film Board, a student film group, and met future collaborator Ivan Reitman.

Eugene Levy Career

Levy began his career with the Toronto production of the musical “Godspell” in the early 1970s, performing alongside future stars such as Gilda Radner, Martin Short, and Andrea Martin. He then joined the Second City comedy troupe in Toronto, where he honed his comedic and improvisational skills. This experience led to his involvement in the sketch comedy show “Second City Television” (SCTV), where he gained significant recognition and multiple Emmy Awards.

Film

Levy’s Hollywood breakthrough came in the late 1990s with his role as Jim’s dad in the “American Pie” series. His portrayal of the caring yet awkward father resonated with audiences and became one of his most iconic roles. He appeared in all eight installments of the franchise, earning substantial salaries for his performances.

Levy also starred in numerous other films, including “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” “Splash,” “Father of the Bride,” “Cheaper by the Dozen 2,” and “Finding Dory.” He frequently collaborated with director Christopher Guest on mockumentaries like “Waiting for Guffman,” “Best in Show,” and “A Mighty Wind,” the latter earning him significant accolades.

Television

Levy’s career reached new heights with the creation of “Schitt’s Creek,” which he co-created with his son, Dan. The series, which ran from 2015 to 2020, starred Eugene as Johnny Rose, the patriarch of a formerly wealthy family now living in a small town they once bought as a joke. The show was critically acclaimed and made history at the 2020 Emmy Awards by sweeping all seven major comedy categories, including Outstanding Lead Actor for Eugene.

Eugene Levy Awards and Honors

Eugene Levy has received numerous awards throughout his career. He won two Emmys for his work on “SCTV” and a Grammy for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture for “A Mighty Wind.” In 2020, “Schitt’s Creek” was nominated for 15 Primetime Emmy Awards for its final season, breaking the record for the most Emmy nods for a comedy series in its final season. The show won in all four acting categories, a first for any comedy or drama series, with Eugene taking home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor.

Personal Life

Eugene Levy has been married to writer Deborah Divine since 1977. They have two children, Dan and Sarah, both of whom have successful careers in entertainment. Sarah played Twyla on “Schitt’s Creek.” The family splits their time between Los Angeles, Florida, and Canada. Levy was close friends with the late John Candy and maintains a long-standing friendship with Catherine O’Hara, his co-star in numerous projects.

Levy is also an advocate for autism awareness and is involved with the Canadian charity Artists Against Racism.

Real Estate

In 2006, Eugene and Deborah purchased a home in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighborhood for $2.4 million. They also own a home in Toronto, Canada.

Eugene Levy Net Worth

