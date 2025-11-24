When investors think about European residency, the Greece Golden Visa program stands out as one of the most accessible and efficient routes. It combines affordability, family inclusivity, and a clear pathway to long-term Greece residency by investment and citizenship.

So, does Greece have a Golden Visa program? Yes — and it remains one of Europe’s most successful investment residency schemes. In 2025, the Golden Visa program in Greece continues to attract thousands of investors from across the globe seeking European residency through strategic real estate and capital investments.

This guide covers everything you need to know about the Greece Golden Visa programme, including eligibility criteria, benefits, costs, and what’s new in 2025.

What Is the Greece Golden Visa Program?

The Greece Golden Visa program was launched in 2013 to attract foreign investment and stimulate the local economy. It allows non-EU citizens to gain legal residency by making a qualifying investment in Greek real estate or financial assets.

Investors and their families receive a five-year renewable residence permit, granting them access to live, work, and travel freely across Europe’s Schengen Zone.

Key Highlights:

Minimum investment of €250,000 (or €500,000 in select regions).

Renewable residence permit valid for five years.

Visa-free travel within 27 Schengen countries.

Eligibility to apply for citizenship after seven years of continuous residency.

Inclusion of spouse, dependent children, and parents.

The Golden Visa program Greece has become one of the most sought-after investment migration options due to its flexibility, affordability, and high-quality lifestyle offerings.

Does Greece Have a Golden Visa Program?

Yes. The Golden Visa programme Greece is officially recognized by the Greek government and continues to operate successfully in 2025.

Greece’s residency-by-investment framework has evolved into one of Europe’s most reliable and transparent systems. Unlike some programs that require relocation or extensive management, the Golden Visa program in Greece allows investors to maintain global mobility while enjoying the benefits of EU residency.

It is regulated under Law 4251/2014, ensuring legal protection, clear processes, and compliance with international investment standards.

Greece Golden Visa Program 2025: What’s New

As of 2025, the Greece Golden Visa program 2025 has been enhanced to strengthen transparency, sustainability, and investor confidence.

1. Updated Investment Thresholds

Minimum investment of €500,000 now applies to high-demand areas such as Athens, Thessaloniki, Mykonos, and Santorini.

now applies to high-demand areas such as Athens, Thessaloniki, Mykonos, and Santorini. Other regions retain the €250,000 entry threshold, keeping affordability accessible for global investors.

2. Digital Application Process

The entire Greece Golden Visa programme is now managed through a centralized digital platform, reducing paperwork and processing time. Investors can track their application progress online, improving efficiency and transparency.

3. Sustainable Investment Options

The 2025 framework encourages investments in eco-friendly real estate and funds focused on renewable energy, technology, and innovation — aligning Greece with global ESG trends.

4. Enhanced Due Diligence

The government has implemented stronger compliance and anti-money laundering checks to protect both investors and the program’s integrity.

Eligibility and Requirements

To qualify under the Golden Visa programme Greece, investors must meet the following basic criteria:

Be a non-EU, non-EEA, and non-Swiss citizen. Be at least 18 years old. Possess a clean criminal record. Provide proof of sufficient income and legal source of investment funds. Hold valid health insurance covering the applicant and dependents.

Investment Routes

The Greece Golden Visa program offers multiple routes for investors:

1. Real Estate Investment

Minimum investment: €250,000–€500,000 (depending on location).

Eligible for residential, commercial, or mixed-use properties.

Property ownership must be maintained throughout the visa period.

2. Capital Investment

Minimum €400,000 investment in Greek government bonds, corporate bonds, or shares in Greek funds.

Must be made through regulated financial institutions in Greece.

3. Fund Investment

Investment in venture capital or private equity funds that support Greek industries such as tourism, healthcare, and renewable energy.

These flexible pathways make the Golden Visa program Greece suitable for diverse investor profiles — from real estate enthusiasts to institutional investors.

Benefits of the Greece Golden Visa Programme

The Greece Golden Visa programme remains Europe’s most competitive investment residency due to its wide-ranging benefits.

1. Fast and Efficient Approval

Processing times average between 60–90 days, making it one of the quickest residency programs in the EU.

2. Schengen Travel Freedom

Visa holders enjoy unrestricted travel across all 27 Schengen countries for both business and leisure.

3. Family Inclusion

Residency rights extend to the investor’s spouse, dependent children (under 21), and parents from both sides.

4. No Residency Requirement

You don’t have to live in Greece to maintain your visa — ideal for business owners and investors who prefer flexibility.

5. Pathway to Citizenship

After seven years of continuous residency, holders can apply for Greek citizenship by investment (subject to meeting residency and language requirements).

6. High Quality of Life

Enjoy Greece’s renowned Mediterranean lifestyle — safe cities, modern infrastructure, top healthcare, and affordable living costs.

7. Strong Real Estate Potential

With increasing tourism and property demand, Greece Golden Visa programme investors often enjoy long-term capital appreciation and rental income.

Greece Golden Visa Programme vs Other European Options

Feature Greece Portugal Spain Malta Minimum Investment €250,000–€500,000 €500,000 €500,000 €600,000+ Processing Time 60–90 days 6–12 months 6–8 months 4–6 months Residency Requirement None 7 days/year None Full residence Citizenship Timeline 7 years 5 years 10 years 1–3 years Family Inclusion Yes Yes Yes Yes

The comparison clearly shows that the Golden Visa program in Greece combines the best of affordability, accessibility, and speed.

How to Apply for the Golden Visa Program in Greece

Step 1: Choose your investment route — real estate, bonds, or funds.

Step 2: Obtain a Greek Tax Identification Number (AFM).

Step 3: Open a Greek bank account and transfer funds.

Step 4: Complete your investment and gather required documents.

Step 5: Submit your application via the online AIMA portal.

Step 6: Attend a biometrics appointment in Greece.

Step 7: Receive your residence permit (valid for five years).

With the assistance of Mercan’s experts, investors can navigate every step smoothly — from due diligence to final approval.

Why 2025 Is the Perfect Year to Invest in Greece

The Greece Golden Visa program 2025 continues to gain momentum due to stable economic growth, tourism resurgence, and digital transformation across the country.

Greece’s combination of affordable investment thresholds, political stability, and thriving property markets ensures that investors not only secure European residency but also long-term financial returns.

For families and entrepreneurs alike, this is the perfect time to take advantage of Greece’s renewed Golden Visa opportunities.

Conclusion

The Greece Golden Visa program remains one of Europe’s most powerful residency-by-investment opportunities in 2025. Whether you’re looking for global mobility, business expansion, or a safe family relocation plan, the Golden Visa programme Greece offers unmatched flexibility, value, and potential.

With expert guidance from Mercan, investors can confidently navigate every step of the process — from choosing the right investment to securing their residence permits.

So, if you’ve been asking, “Does Greece have a Golden Visa program?” — the answer is a resounding yes. And with the Greece Golden Visa program 2025, that door to European residency is wider open than ever before.