Ex-Gachagua Aide Martha Miano Joins Kenya Pipeline Board After Revocation

Martha Wanjiru Miano, former Deputy Director of Public Communications in the office of ex-Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Kenya Pipeline Company Limited (KPC).

Her new appointment follows the revocation of her position as a board member at the Micro and Small Enterprise Authority in recent changes affecting state agencies.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary (CS) Davis Chirchir appointed Miano to the KPC board through a gazette notice dated March 7, 2025. She will serve a three-year term.

Miano had previously been appointed to the Micro and Small Enterprise Authority board on January 31, 2025.

Her former position has now been taken by John Wambugu Kihonge, who MSMEs Development CS Wycliffe Oparanya appointed for a three-year term.

In other state appointments, Treasury CS John Mbadi named Stephene Ogenga as a board member of the Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examinations Board.

Transport CS Davis Chirchir appointed Wilson Mwai as a board member of the Kenya Ports Authority, also for a three-year term.

Meanwhile, Lands CS Alice Wahome appointed Ruth Okal to the Land Acquisition Tribunal in the latest round of government appointments.