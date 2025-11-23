Ex-GSU boss Cheramboss robbed of pistol, title deeds, cash in Nandi  

Police are investigating an incident where the former commandant of the General Service Unit Samson Cheramboss was robbed of his pistol with 24 bullets in Kobujoi, Nandi County.

The incident happened Saturday morning after he parked his Mercedes Benz car at a construction site at the local shopping centre.

He told police he lost a browning pistol and two magazines (one in the pistol and the other in a magazine holder) with 12 rounds each of 9mm*19mm, title deeds, file containing personal documents, Sh25,000, office and safe keys and six cheque books of Paramount bank, National Bank, KCB, Equity Bank, ABSA and ECO Bank.

He had parked the car at the site and went to check on a piece of land he had bought and on coming back he didn’t realise the car had been broken into and a suit case with the valuables stolen.

He drove to a local petrol station where he realized the valuables were missing.

Police visited the scene and announced they are investigating the same.

Cheramboss is a licensed firearm holder. Police said they are pursuing the gang that stole the valuables.

No arrest has been made so far. Police said they are reviewing security cameras in the area as part of the probe into the incident.