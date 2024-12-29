Ex-Man United Coach Benni McCarthy Reportedly Set To Coach Harambee Stars

South African football legend Benni McCarthy is reportedly the new head coach of Kenya’s national football team, Harambee Stars.

The position became vacant after the departure of Turkish tactician Engin Firat, who stepped down following Kenya’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

McCarthy, who previously served as a strikers’ coach at Manchester United, is seen as the ideal candidate to revive Kenya’s football ambitions. Kenyan football officials reportedly view McCarthy’s experience and work ethic as assets to help the Harambee Stars achieve their goals on the continental and global stage.

News of McCarthy’s potential move to Kenya has sparked diverse reactions from fans, with many expressing their excitement and others raising questions about the appointment.

Dominic Travis Kidd commented on South African Football Association’s (SAFA) decision not to retain McCarthy:

“Instead of Safa taking this guy to the national team to be strikers’ coach, they left him. We need to be honest, in the national team our strikers are average and they don’t score.”

Nhlanhla Shezi praised McCarthy’s capabilities:

“Great news, Benni has a high work ethic and will excel in this job.”

However, Sean McCarthy questioned the move:

“Did you say Kenya? From Manchester United to Kenya? Are you kidding me?”

Mbuso Sibeko speculated about potential matchups:

“So what happens if Kenya plays Bafana Bafana in an Afcon final? Good luck to Benni.”

Gaorekwe Mathopa encouraged McCarthy to seize the opportunity:

“Well done, Benni. This is a great opportunity. Don’t look back, stop stressing about gossipers and haters, just focus on Kenya.”

While some fans expressed doubts about McCarthy’s ability to lead a team to success, others were optimistic about the potential impact he could have on Kenyan football.

The appointment of McCarthy could mark a turning point for Harambee Stars, who have struggled to compete consistently on the African football stage. Fans are hopeful that McCarthy’s leadership and international experience will rejuvenate the team and help them achieve better results in upcoming competitions.