Ex-Nairobi Governor Kananu defects from UDA to Sonko’s NEDP ahead of 2027 polls

Former Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu defected from the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to the National Economy Development Party (NEDP), becoming the latest high-profile politician to join the party as political realignments gather pace ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Kananu officially joined NEDP on Wednesday during a meeting hosted by the party leader, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who described her defection as a significant boost to the party’s growing national presence.

Ironically, Kananu succeeded Sonko as Nairobi governor following his impeachment, but the two have maintained close political ties over the years.

Sonko announced that Kananu will vie for the Mara Constituency parliamentary seat in Tharaka Nithi County on the NEDP ticket in the 2027 elections.

“Today, we proudly welcome Anne Kananu to NEDP after her official defection from UDA. Together, we are committed to fighting poverty, improving infrastructure, creating jobs, expanding access to quality education and clean water, and restoring hope to the people of Mara,” Sonko said.

At the same time, the former governor cautioned party members against assuming that joining NEDP or taking photographs with its leadership would guarantee direct nominations.

“Taking a photo with me or joining NEDP does not guarantee a direct party nomination. Every aspirant must go to the ground, earn the support of the people, and compete fairly in our party primaries. NEDP believes in free, fair and transparent nominations,” he said.

Kananu is no stranger to Sonko’s political journey. In January 2020, Sonko nominated her as Nairobi Deputy Governor, and she later assumed the governorship after his impeachment, becoming Nairobi’s first female governor.

Her move is being viewed as a major endorsement of NEDP, which has been steadily expanding its political footprint since receiving full registration from the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties in late 2025.

Sonko has maintained that the party was established to offer Kenyans an alternative political platform ahead of the 2027 elections and has since embarked on an aggressive nationwide recruitment drive targeting governors, former governors, Members of Parliament, MCAs and other influential political leaders.

In recent months, the party has unveiled aspirants in several counties and participated in by-elections while insisting that all nominations will be conducted through free, fair and competitive party primaries based on grassroots support rather than favoritism.

Kananu’s defection adds to NEDP’s growing list of recruits and is expected to strengthen the party’s efforts to position itself as an emerging political force ahead of the 2027 General Election.