Explore how have their own unique styles and variations of the kilt

The kilt is the identity of Scotland. For many years, kilts for men have been a proud part of their Scottish culture. Their love and respect toward kilts show their culture’s rich history. Each region has its unique style of the kilt, which reflects its culture and lifestyle. There are four main regions in Scotland, where kilts are worn. But in different ways.

Highland

Lowlands

Isle of Skye

Borderlands

Nowadays, people wear kilts in many styles. Some prefer traditional old kilts, and others like to wear kilts influenced by modern regional style. The kilt wearers are seen on special occasions, especially weddings. The groom and their best man wear kilts that represent their family tartans.

History of the kilt

The first form of kilt was a full-length garment known as the great kilt, made from a large piece of cloth wrapped around the body and draped over the shoulder. This garment can be traced back to the 16th century. This kilt was a practical garment for highlanders because they were made of woolen fabric, which was

warm, and the style of the kilt gave freedom of movement

Kilt in different regions of Scotland

Kilts are worn in Scotland’s different regions, and each region has its unique way of wearing them.

Kilts of Highland:

In the 16th century, the Great Kilt, also known as Feidh Mor, was the traditional dress of Gaelic culture in the highlands. They provided warmth and comfort. The great kilt gave the freedom to move quickly in rugged terrain. They gave extra protection from harsh weather as the upper part of the kilts was worn as a cloak.

The great kilts were full-length garments, similar to a large blanket. They were made from hand-made woven tartan cloth that was 4 to 6 yards long. They were designed according to their needs and lifestyles. The highlanders wear kilts wrapped around their body and secured with kilt pins. The upper part of the kilts was put over the shoulder for warmth like a cloak.

Kilts of Lowlands

Kilts of the lowland are called the small kilt, discovered in the late 17th century. The British Army adopted the small kilt as part of their uniform in the 18th century; this helped gain popularity throughout Scotland and worldwide.

The small kilt was a knee-length garment. This kilt was the updated version of the great kilt.It was more practical for everyday life than the great kilt.

The Kilt of Isle

The island of Scotland has its unique way of wearing kilts. Each group of islands has its distinct culture and traditions—the islanders wear kilts made of hand-knitted heavy sweaters and boots. The kilt in the Isles wears kilts on their cultural events and occasions. This kilt is similar to the small kilt, but they have different tartan patterns on each side of the kilts. It was worn like any other kilt, warped around the body, and secured on the waist with the help of accessories.

The Kilts of Scottish Borderlands :

The borderland has the same structure as the small kilt, and the style of wearing is also the same. However, the design of the tartan was specific for hunting. These tartans have muted colors. The hunting tartans have a long history in Scotland when the tartan was used to identify clans. The border region is known for its rolling hills and grounds. These kilts perfectly fit their lifestyle and

Environment.

Accessories worn with kilts:

Scottish men paired various accessories with kilts; they add traditional and practical value to their look.

Sporran: is a pouch worn at the front of the kilt. It is used as a pocket.

Sgian dubh: is a small knife tucked into the top of the kilt hose.

Belt and Buckle: a long leather belt worn around the waist helps keep the kilt in place.

Kilt pin: a small brooch worn on the lower corner of the kilt. It helps the kilt to keep in place and adds a personal style.

Kilts hose: are the long socks worn with a kilt.

Jackets and waistcoats: jackets are worn formally on occasions, with matching waistcoats.

Conclusion :

The kilts are worn in different regions of Scotland; all of their regions represent their culture. Their lifestyle has influenced the kilts. Every region has its own unique style of carrying kilts. These regional kilts’ traditions play an important role in cultural representation. It shows the link to the past and their connection with

the history of Scotland.