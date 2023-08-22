Faith Kipyegon Secures Historic Hat-Trick: First Woman To Claim Three World 1500m Titles In Dream Year

In an extraordinary year marked by three world records, Faith Kipyegon has etched her name into the history books once again by becoming the inaugural woman to clinch three world 1500m titles.

Having already shattered world records in the 1500m, mile, and 5000m this season, Kipyegon showcased her prowess by dictating the race’s pace and accelerating over the final 200 meters.

Crossing the finish line with a time of 3 minutes, 54.87 seconds, she comfortably outpaced Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji, the silver medalist, by 82 hundredths of a second. Sifan Hassan secured bronze, mirroring her performance at the Olympics.

Kipyegon’s upcoming pursuit includes a remarkable bid to achieve an unprecedented feat this week – becoming the first woman to conquer both the 1500m and 5000m events at a single world championship.

Also on Tuesday, Laulauga Tausaga-Collins defied expectations in the discus event, astonishingly improving her personal best by an impressive 13 feet during her fifth of six throws. The accomplishment marks her status as the inaugural U.S. woman to seize a world title in the discus.

Tausaga-Collins, formerly 12th in the last year’s worlds, outperformed Olympic champion Valarie Allman, who captured the silver medal. The victory, coupled with Allman’s second-place finish, establishes the first-ever American one-two triumph in a women’s throwing event at the world championships.

JuVaughn Harrison elevated the United States by securing high jump silver, the first medal for a U.S. male athlete in this event since Jesse Williams claimed gold in 2011. Sharing the Tokyo Olympic title, Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi captured the gold.

Morocco’s reigning Olympic and world champion, Soufiane El Bakkali, emerged triumphant in a thrilling showdown against Ethiopia’s world record holder Lamecha Girma in the 3000m steeplechase.

Despite the day’s victories, setbacks were also witnessed. Bahamas’ Olympic 400m champion Steven Gardiner’s semifinal run was marred by a fall on the final turn, leading to a non-finish.

American Dalilah Muhammad, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist in the 400m hurdles, faced disappointment in the semifinals, unable to advance. She attributed her performance to a lingering Achilles injury that flared up after the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships last month.

Kenya’s Olympic gold medalist, Emmanuel Korir, encountered an unexpected exit in the 800m heats during his title defense, hampered by injuries that plagued his season.

Keni Harrison of the United States set the fastest time of the year in the 100m hurdles, clocking 12.24 seconds in her first-round heat.

