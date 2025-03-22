Family Of BBC Journalist Sophie Ikenye Appeals For Sh5 Million Medical Fundraising

The family of renowned BBC journalist Sophie Ikenye has launched an appeal for Sh5 million to help cover the cost of an urgent medical surgery.

In a statement shared through a poster, the family revealed that Ikenye has been undergoing treatment for the past eight years across various medical facilities.

They said they have now exhausted all available funds and are calling on friends, family, fans, and well-wishers to support her treatment.

“As a family, we have done everything possible to support her medical care, but we have now exhausted all available funds,” the appeal read.

They further urged the public to contribute towards the medical bill, emphasizing that “prayers, kindness, and generous contributions” would mean a lot during this difficult time.

Who Is Sophie Ikenye?

Sophie Ikenye is a Kenyan journalist and BBC news presenter, best known as one of the main hosts of Focus on Africa on BBC World News.

Before joining the BBC, she had an extensive career in Kenya’s media industry, working for KBC, Citizen TV, and NTV Kenya.

Her journalism career has seen her cover major African events, including the 2011 Nigerian presidential elections, the Libya crisis, and the 2013 Kenyan elections.

She has also conducted interviews with over 10 African presidents and other notable figures.

In 2016, Ikenye was recognized as one of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans by the Africa Youth Awards and was also listed among the 100 Most Influential Young Kenyans.