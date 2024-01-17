Family of Slain Roysambu Woman Narrates Last Moments, Claim Killer Demanded Sh500,000

The family of the 20-year-old woman who was found murdered in Roysambu has finally broken its silence.

The family of Rita Waeni Muendo said the fourth year student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Technology and Technology (JKUAT) left her aunt’s residence in Syokimau to meet with a friend.

On Sunday, at 5.00 am, her father received a message, delivered from her phone number, demanding a ransom of Sh500,000 within 24 hours for her release.

Upon receiving the ransom demand, the family then reported the matter to the police and the DCI after which investigations commenced.

“Additional two messages were sent to the family demanding the ransom. Unfortunately, the family did not get further details about the ransom or an opportunity to explore this route. Additionally, some demands were made when she had already been murdered,” said the family.

“After a painful and futile search, working with the DCI, we positively identified our child, as the girl tragically murdered at the wake of Sunday morning at/or around Thika Road Mall, January 14. We believe she was lured by her killer, who also tried to extort money from her family, even after killing her.”

The bereaved family said it is yet to come to terms with Waeni’s death especially the manner in which she was killed.

The deceased who was found dismembered in TRM Drive on Sunday was described as a spirited individual “known for her unwavering kindness, infectious laughter, and ability to light up any room she entered”.

“Her family and friends will forever cherish the countless memories of Waeni’s joyous presence and her dedication to making a positive impact on those around her,” the family said.

During this time, the family requested for privacy as they mourn the loss of Waeni as they thanked the police for their support.

“Once again, we appreciate the love and support extended to us during this painful time. We humbly request your understanding and sensitivity as we mourn the loss of our beloved Waeni.”

On Tuesday, the police arrested a Nigerian national believed to have killed Waeni.

He was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as he attempted to flee to Abuja.