Father, two children found dead in house after suspected murder-suicide in Subukia

A man was found dead alongside his young children in a village in Subukia, Nakuru County.

The man had earlier on gone to the home of his estranged wife and picked the deceased sons aged four and two.

The deceased man identified as Dominic Ateka had been living in Mombasa while his wife and children stayed in Mihango Kware area, Subukia.

He traveled from Mombasa to the area and visited his wife’s home before picking his two sons.

The couple had domestic differences that forced the woman to move out of their home.

On Wednesday May 28, Ateka picked the children and went back with them to his home.

That is the last time they were seen alive.

Come Thursday, the man’s mother went to check on them only to find the house locked from the inside.

She tried to knock on the door but there was no response.

This forced her to seek help from neighbours who arrived and broke in.

They found the bodies of the three hanging from the rafters of the roof and tied on ropes. The police arrived at the scene and moved the bodies to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known.

In Ramasha, Kisii County, police are investigating murder in a case where the body of one Eucabeth Kwamboka, 53 was found in her house.

The body was taken to the mortuary, prompting the probe.

The husband had claimed she died by suicide.

An autopsy however, showed she was killed.

The man was detained pending investigations, police said.

In Kerina, Kisii County, the body of one Andrew Ondieki Onsanse, 65 was found in his house after a suspected murder.

The man stayed alone in his house and was last seen on May 25, locals told police.

Police said the body had deep cuts on the head and private parts.

His trousers were down and there were bloodstains on the walls and plastic chairs in the house.

The motive of the murder was not immediately established.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and probe into the murder.