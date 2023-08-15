Fears as Body of Man is Found in Thicket in Lamu

Detectives are investigating the discovery of a body of a man in a thicker in a village in Lamu County.

The incident happened in Kanganja village within Mkunumbi location, police said.

The body of John Mundia, 35, was found lying dead by the roadside with visible injuries on the abdomen and a deep cut on the head.

Police said it is suspected he was attacked by a sharp object but the motive of the August 12 is yet to be known.

The body was removed to Mpeketoni sub-county hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem examination.

The area has recently experienced cases of terror related attacks. More police have been taken to the area to address the fears.

Al Shabaab terrorists have been breaching the Kenya-Somalia border for attacks in the country, which have left tens dead and many injured.

They use explosives, guns and machetes to effect their attacks amid police operation in the area.

Elsewhere in Kamukuwa market, Bungoma, a man died after being assaulted in a fight.

The victim was immediately rushed to Kimili sub-county hospital before he was referred to Bungoma county referral hospital, where he succumbed, police said.

Police say they are looking for the assailant and that they are yet to establish the motive of the same.

