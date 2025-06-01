Female refugee killed while separating fighting sons in Kakuma

A South Sudanese female refugee died after being hit by a stone hurled by one of her sons in an altercation at the Kakuma refugee camp in Turkana County.

The incident happened on June 1 at 2 am at the Kalobeyei Village Two, police said.

The body of one Mathayo Mariata Abass, 43 was found in a thicket with head injuries.

This is after she had been hit by a stone hurled by one of her sons.

Two of her sons were fighting when she tried to intervene and stop the confrontation.

Witnesses told police one of the sons pelted his mother with stones prompting the mother to run away towards a nearby bush so as to hide.

She fell and collapsed before her body was discovered.

The assailant had by then escaped the scene, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

Elsewhere in Masinga, Machakos County, one James Kimani, 49 was found dead on the roadside after a suspected murder.

Police said the deceased had gone to buy a mobile phone at night at a homestead when one of the sons at the home confronted him with a panga and a club.

He was hit multiple times in the head and leg and bled to death at the home.

The assailant then tied the deceased with a rope and dragged the body out of the compound to the roadside, abandoning the body there.

Police said the owner of the homestead was arrested as part of the probe into the Saturday night incident, while the main assailant remains at large.

A cap belonging to the deceased and two ropes believed to have been used in the mission were recovered from the scene, police said.

The body was moved to a local mortuary pending autopsy.

And in Mutula Sub location, Kitui County, the body of a waiter was found in a field after a murder.

Police said they found the body of Margaret Mwangangi, 33 who was a waiter at a bar in the area lying lifeless on a piece of land situated about 50 meters from the said joint.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known, police said. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.