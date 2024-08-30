Close Menu
    Festivalgoers Given Safety Reminder Ahead Of Event

    Music lovers are being reminded of personal safety as they attend a festival this weekend.

    Norfolk Police and festival organisers will work together again for the 12th Sundown event, which runs from Friday to Sunday at the Norfolk Showground in Costessey, near Norwich.

    The bass, hip-hop and pop festival has been held at the showground since 2012, and this year’s headliners include, Tom Grennan, Flo and D-Block Europe.

    “Sundown is a great event for music lovers and we want everyone to enjoy it safely this summer,” said Supt Kris Barnard.

    “As always, we would share some simple safety and security advice around planning ahead when you travel to the site, not bringing any valuables, and being mindful when drinking alcohol.”

    The public are reminded to stay aware, stick with friends, and look out for each other.

    “Be reminded that no drugs are safe to use and the consequences of either selling or consuming can be catastrophic in terms of health outcomes and arrest/conviction,” said Supt Barnard.

    People would be searched at the entrance and surrender bins provided to dispose of any prohibited items, the police added.

