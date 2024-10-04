Finn Wolfhard Siblings: Meet Nick Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard is a prominent actor and musician who gained fame for his role as Mike Wheeler in Netflix’s Stranger Things and as Richie Tozier in the horror films It and It Chapter Two.

Besides acting, he has directed short films and is involved in music, previously leading the band Calpurnia and currently performing with The Aubreys.

Wolfhard’s career began with minor roles in series like The 100 and Supernatural.

Siblings

Finn has one sibling, an older brother named Nick Wolfhard, who is also an actor.

Nick was born on October 21, 1997, and has voiced characters in various animated series and films.

Both brothers are involved in the entertainment industry, with Finn gaining fame from Stranger Things and Nick known for his work in voice acting and animation projects.

Career

Wolfhard began his acting career with small roles in television series.

His first notable appearance was in the critically acclaimed series The 100 in 2014, where he played a character named Mike.

Wolfhard also had a guest role in the popular supernatural drama Supernatural the same year.

However, his big break came in 2016 when he was cast as Mike Wheeler in Netflix’s Stranger Things.

The show quickly gained a massive following and critical acclaim, with Finn’s performance earning him recognition as a talented young actor.

The series revolves around a group of kids in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, who encounter supernatural events and government conspiracies.

In addition to his work on Stranger Things, Finn has appeared in several films that have further established his reputation as a versatile actor.

He portrayed Richie Tozier, one of the main characters, in the horror adaptations of Stephen King’s It and its sequel, It Chapter Two.

His performance was praised for its blend of humor and emotional depth.

Also Read: Portia de Rossi Siblings: Get to Know Michael Rogers

In 2021, Finn took on the lead role of Trevor in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a sequel to the original Ghostbusters films.

More recently, he lent his voice to the character of Pinocchio in Guillermo del Toro’s critically acclaimed animated adaptation released in 2022.

In addition to acting, Finn has ventured into directing. He made his directorial debut with the short film Night Shifts in 2020.

His interest in storytelling extends beyond acting, demonstrating his passion for filmmaking and creative expression.

Finn is also known for his musical talents. He was the lead vocalist and guitarist for the band Calpurnia, which formed in 2017.

The band gained popularity with their debut EP, Scout, released in 2018.

Their music, characterized by a blend of indie rock and alternative sounds, resonated with fans and showcased Finn’s songwriting abilities.

After Calpurnia disbanded in late 2019, Finn continued his musical journey with his friend Malcolm Craig under the name The Aubreys.

They released their debut EP, Giant Tortoise, in 2020, further establishing their presence in the indie music scene.

Awards and accolades

Wolfhard has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, reflecting his talent in both acting and directing.

He has won 11 awards and received 18 nominations across various ceremonies.

Notably, he won the Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Male TV Star in 2023 and the Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor/Actress in 2022.

His ensemble work on Stranger Things earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2017.

In addition to these, he has been recognized at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, where he won Best On-Screen Team for It in 2018.

Other nominations include the Teen Choice Awards and the Odyssey Awards, where he was named Breakthrough Star for his role in It.

His directorial debut, Night Shifts, won Best Director at the Atlanta ShortsFest in 2020, showcasing his versatility beyond acting.