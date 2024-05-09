Fiorentina Reach Europa Conference League Final

Fiorentina reached a second consecutive Europa Conference League final on Wednesday thanks to a late penalty which earned the Italians a draw at Club Brugge and sent them through 4-3 on aggregate.

Lucas Beltran forced a penalty past Simon Mignolet’s fingertips in the 85th minute as Fiorentina came back from Maxim de Cuyper’s opener to restore their one-goal lead from the first leg of the semi-final and book their place in the final on May 29 in Athens.