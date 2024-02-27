Five Brothers Working In Kwale County Gov’t Arrested Over Sh44 Million Graft Claims

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Tuesday arrested five Kwale County Government officials including the Head of Treasury and his four brothers.

The arrests are in connection with a Sh44.9 million graft scandal allegedly involving the misuse of public funds within the Kwale County Government.

Vincent Chirima Mbito, serving as the Head of Treasury for Kwale County, stands accused of orchestrating the corrupt practices, with the purported involvement of his siblings.

Among the arrested are Mongo Mbito Mongo, identified as the County Revenue Officer, Hassan Shilingi Mbito, a driver associated with the Kwale Water and Sewerage Company Limited, Mwaiwe Mongo Mbito, serving as the Kwale County Procurement Officer, and Chindoro Mongo Mbito, who is employed in the Ministry of Health’s Department of Public Health and Professional Standards.

EACC officials said the Mbito family members are believed to have utilized a family-owned company to facilitate the embezzlement of public funds, implicating various sectors of the Kwale County Government in the process.

The suspects were escorted from the Mombasa Central Police Station to the Anti-Corruption Court to formally face charges and enter a plea.