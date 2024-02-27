City Hall Closes 120 Liquor Joints, Arrests 25 In Starehe Crackdown

The Nairobi County Government has shut down at least 120 liquor joints and arrested 25 people during a crackdown within Starehe sub-county.

In a statement, Governor Johnson Sakaja said that a joint operation by the Nairobi Liquor Department, Security and Compliance and National police targeted six bus termini.

The teams were deployed to Country Bus Station, Muthurwa Terminus, Hakati Bus Station Terminus, Accra Road Terminus, Latema Road Terminus and Old Nation Roundabout.

At Country Bus, 10 joints were closed and four arrested, 20 joints closed at Muthurwa, 23 joints closed at Hakati station and nine arrested.

At Accra road terminus, the county shut down 27 joints and nabbed eight individuals, 18 joints closed at Latema Road and 22 outlets shut down, six arrested at Old Nation.

The crackdown came after Sakaja vowed action against wines and spirit joints located near terminals in the sub-county.

On Saturday, during a meeting with the Matatu Owners Association (MOA) and officials from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), the county chief expressed concern over increased road crashes involving drunk drivers.

“Drivers and touts are spending most of their time in these wines and spirits that have turned into bars and drinking dens as they wait for customers. We have even discovered that all these bars targeted have been operating with the required licenses,” he said.