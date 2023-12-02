Five Killed in Accident Along Molo-Kericho Highway

At least five people were Saturday morning killed in an accident at Londiani area along the Molo-Kericho highway.

The deceased persons, four men and a child, were aboard a 14-seater matatu which collided head-on with a trailer at the notorious accident black spot at around 3:30 am.

Police said the injured were rushed to hospital with multiple injuries.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The stretch is notorious with fatal accidents.

Kenya Red Cross officials who attended the scene said the five died on the spot.

“10 persons evacuated to Molo and Londiani sub-county hospitals. Unfortunately, 5 people (4 men and 1 child) lost their lives,” the Kenya Red Cross said in a statement on X.

This comes even as officials launch a campaign to address increasing accidents ahead of the festive season.

More than 3000 people have died in separate accidents so far in the country since January, officials say. Many others are nursing wounds.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Monday disclosed that 3,609 people lost their lives in road accidents in between January and October 2023.

This is a drop in the number of fatalities in the same period last year, which stood at 3,936 reflecting an 8.31 per cent drop.

In their October Road Safety status report, the NTSA said January recorded 379 fatalities, February had 340, March (389), April (357) and May had 340.

June recorded 439 fatalities, July -325, August -327, September- 338 and October had 330 cases.

In 2022, at least 4,690 people lost their lives on Kenyan roads.

Last year recorded 21,757 road accident casualties, representing a 5.5 per cent increase from what was reported in 2021.

The number of victims who sustained serious injuries in 2022 was 9,935, while those who sustained slight injuries in 2022 rose by 1,136 to 7,132

Pedestrians accounted for the highest fatalities at 1,682 while motorcyclists were 1,254.