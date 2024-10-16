Fivio Foreign’s Net Worth

Fivio Foreign, an American rapper and songwriter, has built a net worth of approximately $1.5 million. His rise to fame began in 2019 with the release of his hit single Big Drip, which brought him significant attention on the international stage. Since then, Fivio has collaborated with major artists, including Drake on the song Demons, which reached #34 on the Billboard Hot 100, and Kanye West on Off the Grid, which peaked at #11.

Fivio Foreign Net Worth $1.5 Million Date of Birth March 29, 1990 Place of Birth New York City Nationality American Profession Rapper, Songwriter

Early Life

Born Maxie Lee Ryles III on March 29, 1990, in New York City, Fivio Foreign began his musical journey in 2011 under the stage name “Lite Fivio.” By 2013, he adopted the name Fivio Foreign and formed the music group 800 Foreign Side. His early career laid the foundation for his breakthrough success.

Breakthrough

Fivio’s career took off in 2019 with the release of Big Drip, a track that gained widespread popularity. Remixes featuring Lil Baby and Quavo helped push the song to Platinum status, cementing Fivio’s place in the rap scene. The track was featured on his EPs Pain and Love and 800 B.C., which attracted the attention of major record labels. Fivio soon signed a reported $1 million deal with Columbia Records, under Mase’s RichFish Records.

Also Read: What Was Ed Mcmahon’s Net Worth When He Died?

In 2020, Fivio gained further recognition by collaborating with Drake on Demons and Lil Tjay on Zoo York. His success earned him a spot on XXL’s 2020 Freshman Class, a prestigious accolade for emerging rappers.

Major Collaborations and Debut Album

Fivio continued to work with high-profile artists, featuring on Kanye West’s Off the Grid and Lil Yachty’s Ok Ok. In 2022, he released the first single from his debut studio album, City of Gods, which featured Kanye West and Alicia Keys. His debut album, B.I.B.L.E., dropped on April 8, 2022, with notable features from A$AP Rocky, Polo G, and Quavo.

Fivio Foreign Rivalry with Tekashi69

Shortly after the release of B.I.B.L.E., Fivio found himself in a public feud with fellow New York rapper Tekashi69. Tekashi declared himself the “King of New York,” to which Fivio responded by highlighting his own accomplishments, including multiple billboards in Times Square and strong chart performances. Tekashi fired back, mocking Fivio’s album sales and flaunting his wealth in a video, further escalating the rivalry.

Fivio Foreign Net Worth

Fivio Foreign net worth is $1.5 million.