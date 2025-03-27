FKF Launches Probe Into Alleged Match-Fixing Involving Matasi

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has opened investigations into a leaked video allegedly showing Kakamega Homeboyz goalkeeper Patrick Matasi discussing a possible match-fixing scheme.

In the video, an unidentified man is heard asking Matasi to concede two goals in the first half, with the goalkeeper seemingly agreeing.

In a statement, FKF reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the integrity of football, stating that the investigation will be conducted in collaboration with FIFA, CAF, and other relevant authorities.

“FKF upholds the integrity of football and has launched an official investigation. We reaffirm our zero-tolerance policy on match manipulation and are committed to safeguarding the credibility of our competitions,” the statement read.

The federation assured that the probe will follow FKF’s Anti-Match Manipulation Regulations and FIFA guidelines, promising a fair and transparent process. It also noted that the rights of the player and his club would be respected, with appropriate action taken based on the findings.

Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula defended Matasi, insisting that he remains innocent until proven guilty.

Match-fixing allegations have tainted Kenyan football in recent years, with FKF previously suspending referees, team officials, and players over similar accusations.

The federation pledged to work with FIFA and CAF to ensure thorough investigations into the latest claims.