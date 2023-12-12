Fleeing Driver Kills Police Officer at a Roadblock in Busia

There was a tragedy at a roadblock in Busia County when a female police officer was killed by a fleeing car.

The car defied orders to stop at the roadblock along the Malaba-Kanduyi road, Busia County.

Police said they are searching for the car following the fatal incident on Monday morning.

Teso North sub-county police commander Joseph Matiku said the driver of the vehicle suspected to be carrying contraband goods from the Malaba border defied orders by police officers to stop at the Koteko roadblock near Kocholya market.

The driver then knocked down one police officer before speeding off towards Bungoma direction at 3 am Monday, police said.

The deceased officer, Constable Nancy Chepchumba, was rushed to Kocholya sub-county hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival, police said.

The body was moved to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital Eldoret for post-mortem as the police officers continue to hunt for the driver.

This is the second incident of the kind to take place at the roadblock after another officer was knocked down by a vehicle at the same place two months ago.

The route is usually used for the trafficking of various contraband goods.

They include goods being smuggled from Uganda or to Uganda. Others include narcotics, police say. The roadblock is meant to address such crimes. A team of detectives has been set up to track the motorist who sped off to an unknown destination.

The team was reviewing various security cameras on the route as part of efforts to trace the driver.