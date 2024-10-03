Floyd Mayweather Jr. Siblings: Meet Roger and Jeff Who are Former Professional Boxers

Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr. is a renowned American boxing promoter and former professional boxer.

He competed from 1996 to 2017, retiring undefeated with a record of 50-0 and winning 15 major world championships across five weight classes.

Mayweather is celebrated for his defensive prowess and technical skills, earning accolades such as Ring magazine’s Fighter of the Year in 1998.

Beyond boxing, he has been involved in various promotional ventures and remains a prominent figure in sports.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Floyd has four siblings, namely Fatimah Mayweather, Justin Mayweather Jones, Deltricia Tawanna Howard and Fannie Orr.

However, not much is known about the four including their personal lives or career.

Career

Mayweather Jr. is a retired American professional boxer and boxing promoter, widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers in history.

He was born on February 24, 1977, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Mayweather began his professional career on October 11, 1996, defeating Roberto Apodaca via TKO.

Over his career, which spanned nearly 21 years, he amassed an undefeated record of 50-0, with 27 of those wins coming by knockout.

Mayweather captured world titles in five weight classes: super featherweight, lightweight, super lightweight, welterweight, and super welterweight.

He became a world champion at just 21 years old after defeating Genaro Hernández for the WBC super featherweight title.

His notable victories include fights against champions like Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao, and Canelo Álvarez.

In addition to his boxing prowess, Mayweather is known for his business acumen, having topped Forbes’ highest-paid athletes list multiple times and generating significant revenue through pay-per-view events.

He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2021 and remains active in exhibition matches post-retirement.

Accolades

Mayweather Jr. has received numerous accolades throughout his illustrious boxing career, establishing himself as one of the greatest boxers of all time.

He is a five-division world champion, having won 15 major world titles, including the WBC and WBA championships across multiple weight classes.

Mayweather was named Fighter of the Decade for the 2010s by the Boxing Writers Association of America and has won the prestigious The Ring magazine Fighter of the Year award twice (1998, 2007).

He is also a six-time recipient of the ESPY Award for Best Fighter (2007-2010, 2012-2014) and has been recognized as the best pound-for-pound boxer by various sports organizations multiple times.

In addition to his boxing achievements, Mayweather has made significant contributions to sports media, winning Sports Emmy Awards for Outstanding Edited Sports Coverage.

His impact on boxing and sports in general is further highlighted by his induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2022.