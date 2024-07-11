Former Cabinet Secretaries React After Dismissal

Former Cabinet Secretaries have expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to serve under President William Ruto following their dismissal on July 11.

President Ruto dismissed the entire cabinet including Attorney General Justin Muturi, except for Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

His deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, remains in office.

“Upon reflection, listening keenly to what the people of Kenya have said and after a holistic appraisal of the performance of my Cabinet and its achievements and challenges, I have, in line with the powers given to me by Article 152(1) and 152(5)(b) of the Constitution and Section 12 of the Office of the Attorney-General Act, decided to dismiss with immediate effect all the Cabinet Secretaries and the Attorney-General from the Cabinet of the Republic of Kenya except the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs,” President Ruto announced.

Former Health CS Nakhumicha Wafula thanked the president for the opportunity to roll out Universal Health Coverage (UHC), a flagship government program.

“It has been a busy 21 months where we initiated far-reaching reforms in the health sector, both legislatively and policy-wise, to lay a firm foundation for the realization of UHC. Proud of the Ministry of Health team who midwifed these reforms, development partners, and the legislature that passed the bills. Thanks to the health workers for the support and my heart goes out to Community Health Promoters who made our mantra ‘Afya Nyumbani.’ To those I didn’t meet your expectations, I take it that life is a learning experience,” she stated.

Former Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen expressed his gratitude on social media: “It has been my greatest privilege and honor to serve my country as a Cabinet Secretary in charge of Roads & Transport. Thank you, Mr. President, for giving me the opportunity. God bless you and God bless Kenya.”

Former CS Labor Florence Bore also conveyed her appreciation: “I am truly grateful for the opportunity to serve Kenyans. My gratitude and profound thanks to His Excellency The President Dr. @WilliamsRuto for his mentorship and trust to serve our country as Cabinet Secretary of Labour and Social Protection. It has been a great honor to serve for God and for Country.”

Aisha Jumwa, former CS, reflected on her tenure: “It was such an honor to serve as a Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage under the leadership of President @WilliamsRuto. I am glad that I got the chance to serve the people of our great nation. Thank you, Mr. President, and I wish you well.”

Former Tourism CS Alfred Mutua acknowledged the president’s decision to dissolve the cabinet: “As a leader with considerable experience, I understand the necessity behind the President’s decision to dismiss all members of his cabinet. Such decisions, though difficult, are often imperative for the greater good. Thank you once again, Mr. President, for the opportunity to serve you and the people of Kenya. May the Almighty continue to guide you in the challenging task of revitalizing our nation. With your leadership, the future of Kenya looks promising. Mbele iko Sawa.”

Former Defense CS also extended his heartfelt gratitude: “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to His Excellency President @WilliamsRuto for entrusting me with the role of Cabinet Secretary for Defence in the first Kenya Kwanza Administration. I am deeply honored and will forever be indebted to him and the people of Kenya for this opportunity to serve our great nation. As the Quran says, ‘But they plan, and Allah plans. And Allah is the best of planners’ (Quran 8:30).”

Former Sports CS echoed similar sentiments: “It is a special honor, privilege, and blessing to serve one’s nation, more so in Cabinet, the country’s highest policy-making organ. I thank His Excellency President @WilliamsRuto for the trust and confidence that informed my appointment to serve in Cabinet for the second time in my public service life. God bless Kenya and grant the President grace and wisdom to navigate our country into safe harbor.”

Leaders across the board praised President Ruto’s bold step to dissolve the cabinet, acknowledging the need for change and the challenges ahead for the nation.