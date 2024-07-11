Ruto Fires All Cabinet Secretaries Except Mudavadi

President William Ruto has dismissed the entire cabinet.

The head of state on Thursday sent home all Cabinet Secretaries except Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

The president has also sent packing the Attorney General Justin Muturi. Still in office is his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

Dr Ruto said government operations will continue under Principal Secretaries.

While underscoring is government’s achievements, the president noted that the people of Kenya have high expectations in him and believe his administration can undertake the most extensive transformation in the nation’s history.

“Upon reflection, listening keenly to what the people of Kenya have said and after a holistic appraisal of the performance of my Cabinet and its achievements and challenges, I have, in line with the powers given to me by Article 152(1) and 152(5)(b) of the Constitution and Section 12 of the Office of the Attorney-General Act, decided to dismiss with immediate effect all the Cabinet Secretaries and the Attorney-General from the Cabinet of the

Republic of Kenya except the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs,” he said.

The president said e will immediately engage in extensive consultations across different sectors and political formations, with the aim of setting up a broad-based government that will assist in accelerating

and expediting the necessary, urgent and irreversible, implementation of radical programmes to deal with the burden of debt, raising domestic resources, expanding job opportunities, eliminate wastage and unnecessary duplication of a multiplicity of government agencies and slay the dragon of corruption consequently making the government lean, inexpensive, effective and efficient.

The fired CSs include; Kithure Kindiki (Interior and National Administration), Njuguna Ndung’u (National Treasury and Planning), Aisha Jumwa (Gender, Culture, the Arts & Heritage), Alice Wahome (Lands), Moses Kuria (Public Service), Ababu Namwamba (Youth Affairs and Sports), Davis Chirchir (Energy and Petroleum), Simon Chelugui

(Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development), Salim Mvurya

(Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs), Florence Bore (Labour and Social Protection), Susan Nakhumicha (Health).

Others are; Eliud Owalo (Information, Communications and the Digital Economy), Peninah Malonza (East African Community, The ASALs & Regional Development), Mithika Linturi (Agriculture and Livestock Development), Ezekiel Machogu (Education), Kipchumba Murkomen (Roads and Transport), Soipan Tuya (Environment and Forestry), Zachariah Njeru (Water, Sanitation & Irrigation), Rebecca Miano (Investments, Trade & Industry), Alfred Mutua (Tourism & Wildlife), Aden Duale (Defence) and Mercy Kiiru Wanjau (Secretary to the Cabinet).