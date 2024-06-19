fbpx
    Former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile’s Wife is Dead

    The wife of former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile is dead.

    Magdalene Kalembe, a nominated MCA at the Makueni County Assembly representing the Maendeleo Chap Chap Party, passed away on Tuesday night after a brief illness.

    According to family spokesperson Sam Ndile, Magdalene fell ill on Thursday and was subsequently hospitalized.

    She passed away while receiving treatment at MP Shah Hospital in Nairobi.

    “Magdalene fell ill on Thursday while at the County Assembly and travelled to Nairobi where she got hospitalized, her situation got worse on Tuesday evening. She was transferred to ICU where she left us,” said Ndile.

    Tourism CS Alfred Mutua confirmed the news, stating that Magdalene fell ill late last week and was being treated for dengue fever.

    “My heartfelt condolences go out to the Kalembe/Nguluku family, friends, and all who knew her during this painful time of grief,” he said.

    The CS added that further announcements will follow after consultations with the family.

    “May our Lord grant her soul eternal peace,” he added.

     

