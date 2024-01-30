Former MP Amos Kimunya’s Wife Lucy Dies

Former Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya has lost his wife, Lucy.

In a statement shared on his X account, the former Majority Leader in the National Assembly said his wife died in the wee hours of Tuesday at the Nairobi Hospital.

The deceased was receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

“It is with deep sorrow and humble acceptance of God’s will that I wish to announce that this Tuesday morning at 3:00am my dear wife Lucy went to be with the lord, while receiving care at Nairobi Hospital,” he wrote.

She was key pillar in both my personal and political life, she contributed immensely to making our society greener through various initiatives and supporter of the youth and women. Go well our dear Lucy, we will miss you dearly. Further communication to follow. pic.twitter.com/tVNl779oQR — Hon Dr. Amos Kimunya, FCPA, EGH (@HonAmosKimunya) January 30, 2024

Kimunya described the deceased as a “key pillar in both my personal and political life, she contributed immensely to making our society greener through various initiatives and supporter of the youth and women”.

“Go well our dear Lucy, we will miss you dearly.”

Details on her funeral will be shared later, he said.