Former NSE CEO Geoffrey Odundo Appointed Nation Media Group Boss

Former Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) CEO Geoffrey Odundo has been appointed as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nation Media Group (NMG).

He will officially take over the role on April 7, 2025.

NMG chairperson Wilfred Kiboro announced Odundo’s appointment in a staff notice, expressing confidence in his leadership.

“On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to announce the appointment of Geoffrey Odundo as the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 7, 2025,” Kiboro said.

Odundo is a seasoned investment banker and senior executive with extensive experience in financial markets and corporate leadership. He previously served as CEO of NSE from 2015 to 2024, where he led key market innovations and drove significant growth.

Before joining NSE, he held top positions, including Managing Director and CEO of Kingdom Securities. He is currently the Group Executive Advisor at CPF Group.

Odundo holds an MBA in Strategic Management from the United States International University and a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and Economics from Egerton University. He has also acquired several professional certifications in finance and investment.

Kiboro thanked staff for their support of interim CEO Richard Tobiko and urged them to welcome Odundo as he takes over leadership at NMG.

“I am confident that I can count on you to extend your customary welcome and support to Geoffrey as he joins NMG to strengthen our team in our continuing endeavor to deliver our mandate to the society we serve,” Kiboro said.