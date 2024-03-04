Four Arrested At Oyster Bay Restaurant In NACADA Shisha Crackdown

Four people were arrested in an operation aimed at curbing the sale and consumption of shisha products at a popular restaurant.

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) staged the operation as part of a crackdown on establishments involved in the illicit trade of shisha.

NACADA’s Compliance and Enforcement officers acting on intelligence descended upon Oyster Bay Café Restaurant in Kilimani, Nairobi where they apprehended four individuals allegedly involved in the sale and distribution of shisha products.

Among those detained were the manager, sellers, and a storekeeper linked to the establishment.

“These arrests mark a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to combat the scourge of shisha consumption,” stated NACADA.

The authority said they are committed to dismantling the networks facilitating the sale and distribution of shisha, which poses significant health risks to the citizens.

The operation also resulted in the confiscation of a substantial quantity of shisha paraphernalia, including 46 shisha bongs, assorted flavored tobacco, charcoal pipes, and a meticulous stock-taking counterbook used in inventory management.

The team had earlier arrested ten other people at two restaurants in Eastlands area.

They were all expected in court to face charges.

Nacada said said they seized 78 shisha bongs and more than 200 assorted flavours.

The raid led to the seizure of 18 pots alongside assorted flavours at Quiver Eastlands lounge in Nairobi where two persons were also arrested.

Another 60 pots and 126 assorted flavours were confiscated from Habanos Lounge along Kiambu Road. Seven people were apprehended in the raid including the manager, sellers, and users.

Nacada Chief Executive Officer Dr Anthony Omerikwa said the operation will continue.

Those arrested were detained ahead of arraignment.

NACADA has since December 2023 arrested over 60 people in separate club raids in Nairobi and Mombasa.

Shisha smoking has been outlawed in Kenya since 2017 after the State banned the use, import, manufacture, distribution and promotion of tobacco product. Kenya imposed a ban on shisha in 2017, including advertising, promoting, distributing and encouraging or facilitating its use.

Shisha smoking, also known as water pipe, hookah, or hubble-bubble, was outlawed in Kenya in 2017.

The comprehensive ban covered use, import, manufacture, sale, promotion, and distribution of the product. Offenders face fines starting at Sh50,000 or a minimum jail term of six months.

Kenya joined neighboring East African countries Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda in prohibiting the use of shisha.