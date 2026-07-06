Four suspected armed robbers killed in shootout with police in Uasin Gishu

Four suspected armed robbers were Sunday night shot dead following a fierce exchange of gunfire with detectives after they allegedly opened fire on officers during an operation along the Eldoret–Kiplombe–Soy Road.

According to police, detectives from the Operation Action Team (OAT) at DCI Headquarters had mounted an ambush after receiving reports from members of the public that a gang of four armed men, allegedly dressed in police uniforms, had been terrorising motorists and residents along the route.

Police said the suspects began shooting indiscriminately after spotting the officers, prompting detectives to return fire.

Four suspects were fatally wounded, while an unknown number of their accomplices reportedly escaped towards Eldoret Town on three motorcycles.

A search at the scene led to the recovery of a Falcon pistol loaded with four rounds of 9×19mm ammunition, a homemade pistol, a hammer mallet, crude breaking tools, balaclava masks, gloves and strings.

One spent cartridge was also recovered.

Preliminary police investigations have linked the suspects to a series of violent robberies across Uasin Gishu County, including incidents targeting Turbo Girls High School, Kaptagat Girls High School, Kapenguria Petrol Station and Starbex Petrol Station.

Crime Scene Investigation officers processed the scene before the bodies were moved to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) mortuary, where they are awaiting post-mortem examinations as investigations continue.

This is the latest such ambush as police push back to contain crime in several parts of the country. Police say armed robberies have been on the rise amid efforts to arrest the situation. A number of cases have since been solved.