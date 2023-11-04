At Least Four Workers Injured After Gas Cylinder Explosion at Restaurant in South B 

At least four workers were Saturday injured in a gas cylinder explosion at a hotel in Nairobi’s South B area.

The explosion happened at Frizzle Bites Restaurant at about 3.30pm as the staff there were busy preparing food.

Some revelers who were present were injured but managed to escape the scene.

Several vehicles parked around the restaurant were damaged in the incident.

Police confirmed the explosion was caused by a gas cylinder that was apparently in use at the hotel.

The explosion also caused used damages at the restaurant.

Police from the Anti Terror Police Unit were called to the scene and declared the cause to be a gas cylinder.

Other experts were called to the scene to assess it for further action.

They went to know the source of the cylinder.

This is the latest incident to happen in the city amid calls for agencies tasked with looking into the standards of the cylinders.

In August this year, at least one woman was killed and three other people were injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

The middle aged woman was hit by an object as she escaped from the scene of the explosion at about 4pm, police said.