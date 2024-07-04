Frances Bean Cobain, an American artist, musician, and model, has an estimated net worth of $200 million. She is the only child of Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain and Hole singer Courtney Love. Her early life was marked by controversy when accusations surfaced that Love used heroin during her pregnancy. This led to an investigation by child welfare services, and Frances was taken from her parents two weeks after birth but was later returned to them.

Frances Bean Cobain Net Worth $200 Million Date of Birth August 18, 1992 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Profession artist, musician, model

Early Life

Frances Bean Cobain was born on August 18, 1992, in Los Angeles, California. Her first name was inspired by Vaselines guitarist Frances McKee, and her middle name, Bean, came from her father’s impression of her ultrasound image. Frances experienced early turbulence when, after an interview with “Vanity Fair,” child services launched an investigation that resulted in her temporary removal from her parents. She last saw her father on April 1, 1994, a week before his death. Following Kurt’s death, Frances was raised by Courtney Love and other family members, living in Seattle and Los Angeles. She attended Bard College in New York, studying art.

Frances Bean Cobain Career

Frances has made her mark as a model, appearing in magazines such as “Elle” and “Harper’s Bazaar.” She released a collection of artwork in 2010 under the pseudonym “Fiddle Tim.” Frances also appeared as an infant in Nirvana’s 1993 “Sliver” music video and produced the 2015 documentary “Cobain: Montage of Heck,” which earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special. She reportedly turned down a role in Tim Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland” to focus on her education at Bard College. In 2017, Frances became the face of Marc Jacobs’ Spring/Summer campaign.

Inheritance and Financial Status

Frances Bean Cobain controls 100% of her father’s publicity rights to his name and image. She inherited 37% of Kurt Cobain’s estate on her 18th birthday in 2010. During her divorce proceedings, it was revealed that she currently has assets worth $11.2 million, a portion of her total expected inheritance of $200 million when she turns 30. She reportedly earns over $100,000 per month from royalties, publishing rights, and investment dividends from her father’s estate. Despite this, Frances’ legal fees and other expenses have been significant, prompting her to deny reports of her high monthly expenditures.

Also Read: Foxy Brown Net Worth

In 2006, Frances modeled for “Elle” magazine, wearing her father’s iconic clothing. She featured in “Harper’s Bazaar” in 2008 and participated in various other modeling projects, including an internet photo series by Hedi Slimane in 2011 and a 2016 shoot for “Schön!” magazine. She became the face of Marc Jacobs’ 2017 Spring/Summer campaign. As an artist, she debuted a collection titled “Scumfuck” in 2010 and participated in the 2012 “MiXTAPE” group show. Frances has also exhibited her work in various galleries and collaborated with artist Lindsey Way in 2017.

Personal Life

Frances’ godparents are actress Drew Barrymore and R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe. She gave her first interview at 13 to “Teen Vogue” in 2005. In late 2009, her paternal grandmother and aunt were appointed her temporary co-guardians, restricting Courtney Love’s contact with her. Frances married musician Isaiah Silva in 2014; they divorced in 2017, with Silva retaining ownership of Kurt Cobain’s 1959 Martin D-18E guitar used in Nirvana’s “MTV Unplugged” performance. On October 7, 2023, Frances married Riley Hawk, son of skateboarder Tony Hawk, with Michael Stipe officiating.

Real Estate

In 2011, Frances purchased a 3,357 square foot home in the Hollywood Hills for $1.825 million, selling it for $2.4 million in 2018. In January 2021, she bought another home in the Hollywood Hills for $2 million and sold it in January 2022 for $2.3 million. She also purchased a home in San Diego’s Point Loma neighborhood in 2021, selling it in October 2023 for $2.4 million.

Frances Bean Cobain Net Worth

Frances Bean Cobain net worth is $200 million.