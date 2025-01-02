Influencer Francis Gaitho Speaks After Warrant of Arrest Issued Against Him

Social media influencer Francis Gaitho has spoken after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said he is wanted for criminal activities including sharing information about a senior public officer and false information.

He said he will present himself at the DCI on January 7 for processing.

“Thank you to all for the calls and messages of goodwill. To members of the mainstream media who write DCI press-releases copy paste without verifying details, kindly include that I will be presenting myself at DCI headquarters on 7th January at 10am accompanied by my lawyers.”

“I’m not a criminal. I’m not a murderer. I’m not a capital offender. I just tweet. Freedom of speech is a constitutional entitlement and I exercise it to the best of my ability,” he said in a post

He argued other criminals are walking free out here but mine is political persecution because many of these cases have civil remedies.

“This latest tweet by DCI is crafted to evoke fear and isolate me from friends and family as they know my lawyers and could have served them direct.”

“We hope you will be there to cover us. In light of all the abductions and enforced disappearances, media coverage will greatly assist in enforcing accountability from law enforcement agencies,” he added.

DCI said Gaitho is wanted for various criminal activities.

“The suspect had been charged with the offence of publishing false information in violation of Section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act (Case No. CR E738/24). He absconded a court session on December 4, 2024, which resulted in the issuance of a Warrant of Arrest by the Milimani Law Courts.”

The DCI said he is also under investigation for sharing personal information of a senior Public Officer and Publishing False Information Contrary to Section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act against other Kenyan citizens.

Additionally, the suspect will face multiple counts of cyber harassment for a post in which he disparaged senior government officials.

“The above files are pending perusal and advice by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

“If you have any information that may lead to the prompt arrest of the suspect, please call our toll-free hotline at 0800 722 203 anonymously or report to the nearest police station,” the post said.

Gaitho has been a critic of the government over various issues.

He has also been critical of individuals in the wake of anti government protests.