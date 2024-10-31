Friday Declared A Public Holiday for Deputy President Kindiki Swearing-In

The Ministry of Interior has declared Friday, November 1, 2024, a public holiday for the swearing-in of Deputy President-designate Prof. Kithure Kindiki.

Acting Interior CS Musalia Mudavadi announced the holiday in a gazette notice, stating, “It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Public Holidays Act, and sections 3 (b) and 12 (3) of the Assumption of Office of President Act, declares Friday, the 1st November, 2024, to be a public holiday.”

The swearing-in will be held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

A High Court ruling on Thursday allowed the ceremony to proceed following the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua.

“The swearing-in ceremony of the Deputy President-designate shall take place on Friday, 1st November, 2024, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (K.I.C.C.), in Nairobi City County, from 10:00 a.m.,” read the notice issued by Secretary to the Cabinet, Mercy Wanjau.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei has also appointed members to the Assumption to Office of the Deputy President committee to organize the ceremony.