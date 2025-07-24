Fuel attendant fatally shot in robbery in Meru

A fuel attendant was shot and killed in a robbery incident in Kitheo, Tigania, Meru County.

The incident happened on Wednesday night after the attendant, identified as Josephat Muriithi, 26 resisted a robbery incident.

Police said the deceased and a colleague were on duty at the fuel station in the town when three men who were on a motorcycle approached them.

They requested to have their motorcycle refilled.

After the refueling, one of the men grabbed the deceased, demanding the day’s collection.

He resisted, prompting an accomplice to draw a pistol and shot him in the chest and armpit.

Muriithi tried to run for his life but fell few meters ahead as the gang jumped onto their motorcycle and escaped without stealing the money they had targeted.

Police who visited the scene said they found Sh8,150 from the pockets of the deceased attendant indicating they did not steal or rob the money.

The money was handed to the other attendant as the body was moved to the mortuary pending other procedures.

Police said they recovered a spent cartridge at the scene.

A team of detectives has been sent to the area to pursue the gunmen for justice.

The area has been experiencing a rise in violent crimes amid efforts by authorities to address the same.

Elsewhere in Mbooni, Makueni County, a man was killed in an attack as he walked from a bar.

Police said the victim succumbed to the injuries at a local hospital.

A hunt on the assailants is ongoing, police said on Thursday, adding the body was moved to a local mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known.

In Katothya village, Mwingi, Kitui County, the body of one Henry Kyalo Muthami, 25 was found lying on its back in a pool of blood with a single deep cut on the left side of the neck.

It was established he was hacked by a panga following an altercation with an assailant, police said.

The assailant, who is a form three student in the area was later arrested with the help of members of the public within Kwangoka area and escorted to Mwingi police station.

Police said the body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.