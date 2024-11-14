Fuel Prices To Remain Unchanged in Latest Review

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced on Thursday that fuel prices for November will remain unchanged, with no changes to the costs of Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene.

According to EPRA’s latest review, Super Petrol will continue to be priced at Sh180.66 per liter, Diesel at Sh168.06, and Kerosene at Sh151.39, maintaining last month’s rates.

EPRA stated that the set maximum retail prices for petroleum products will be effective from November 14 to December 14 this year.

The regulator clarified that these prices include the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT), as mandated by the Finance Act 2023 and the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020.

EPRA also reported a 0.54% rise in the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol, which went from Sh82,422 (US$637.70) per cubic meter in September 2024 to Sh82,867 (US$641.14) per cubic meter in October 2024.

Meanwhile, the average landing cost of diesel fell by 4.34%, decreasing from Sh82,231 (US$636.22) per cubic meter to Sh78,662 (US$608.61) per cubic meter. The cost of Kerosene, however, saw a 3.97% increase, moving from Sh80,573 (US$623.39) to Sh83,773 (US$648.15) per cubic meter during the same period.

“Currently, Kenya imports all its petroleum product requirements in refined form and the products are traded in international markets based on a pricing benchmark,” EPRA noted.

“The trade of petroleum products in the international markets is denominated in United States Dollars, and an exchange rate is applied to convert the US Dollars to Kenyan shillings during the computation of local pump prices.”