Gachagua, 25 Leaders Call For Commission To Probe Recent Abductions

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, alongside 25 other leaders, has called for the establishment of an Independent Public Commission of Inquiry to investigate a series of recent abductions and alleged state-sponsored attacks.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, the leaders expressed alarm over the pattern of abductions and the subsequent release of five youths.

They criticized law enforcement agencies for their apparent lack of impartiality and failure to address the matter transparently.

“We demand a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding these abductions and appropriate action against all individuals involved. However, we do so with hesitation as the police have denied responsibility, demonstrated impartiality, and remain beholden to the executive despite being constitutionally independent,” the statement read.

The five youths—Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, Rony Kiplangat, and cartoonist Kibet Bull —were released on Monday, but activist Steve Mbisi remains unaccounted for.

The leaders urged President William Ruto and the executive to prioritize the immediate release of all remaining abductees. They called for an independent inquiry to investigate the targeted abductions of individuals perceived as critics of the government.

The proposed commission would also examine the alleged politicization of the police force and other state agencies, investigate criminal attacks on Gachagua, address the resurgence of state-sponsored gangs, and tackle claims of state capture.

“We urge the National Assembly, Senate, and county assemblies to convene special sessions during their recess to discuss these abductions and other pressing societal issues,” the leaders stated.

Speaking on the matter, Gachagua condemned the abductions and alleged extra-judicial killings, labeling them as state-sanctioned acts.

“I strongly support the call for an Independent Commission of Inquiry. We must uncover the truth behind these gross human rights violations, prosecute those responsible, and ensure such atrocities are never repeated,” Gachagua said.

He also called on Kenyans to support efforts to assist victims and their families, including providing counseling to those affected. “We must counter attempts to instill fear in our people, especially the youth, and safeguard their right to speak truth to power,” he added.