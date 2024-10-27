Gachagua Gets Back Some Security, Official Cars

Ousted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has had part of his security reinstated.

He also got back two official cars returned to him.

He used them on Sunday.

Gachagua who was impeached two weeks has been without security after they were withdrawn.

He now has two of his official bodyguards.

The officers are drawn from the elite General Service Unit (GSU), usually assigned to senior state officers.

He also has two official vehicles for his use.

Police officers have also been deployed to his private residence in Karen.

He had been using a private security firm to provide security at the residence.

Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang’wa made the revelations on Sunday.

“The state has reinstated part of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s security detail,” the Senator said on Sunday.

“In the same spirit, I urge the government to take the next honourable step and reinstate his employees as well. Justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done.”

Gachagua who is currently battling for his survival in court attended Sunday a church service at St James ACK Cathedral in Kiambu and was accompanied by the security.

On Sunday, in Kiambu, Gachagua said the Mt Kenya doesn’t forget confirming the fallout between the two.

“We forgive but we don’t forget,” Gachagua said.

“I’ve heard people saying that three years is a lot of time that by 2027, people will have forgotten. Even the atrocities meted on us by the white man, the pain we suffered under President Moi, we still remember. When the time is right, we will address the issue at hand. But at the moment, we will keep quiet.”

Gachagua had on October 20, Gachagua complained that his security and workers had been withdrawn from his Karen and Nyeri residences, questioning the intent behind the extended purge that targeted his office staff members.

“I have been here alone without a single officer looking after me. All officers close to me were disarmed and given a warning that they should not be near me. As we speak the Deputy President has no single security officer around him. He is alone,” said Gachagua.

“Last night all vehicles of offices who work under me were impounded to cripple the office of the DP. I don’t understand this level of viciousness to a man who helped you to become president.”

He said president William Ruto should be held responsible in the event anything happens to him and his family.

“If anything happens to me or my family President Ruto must be held to account,” he noted.

He claimed that his only crime against his boss was “just being truthful because nobody else can tell him”.

“I am the only man in Cabinet who can stand up to President Ruto and tell him hey brother this is not right. This Adani thing is not right for the country, there is too much corruption in the country,” he narrated.

Gachagua still holds that he is the appointed Deputy President following a stay order from the court halting the Senate’s decision to oust him.

He has noted that he will use the corridors of justice to allow him a second appearance before the Senate to defend himself.

He was impeached by the Senate on October 17, 2024, as Senators voted in favour of five out of the 11 grounds presented as grounds for his removal.

Ruto has nominated Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to replace Gachagua.