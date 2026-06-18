Gary Barlow is a British singer, songwriter, pianist, record producer, and television personality who has a net worth of $125 million. Best known as the lead vocalist and chief songwriter of the pop group Take That, Barlow has enjoyed enormous success both as a member of one of Britain’s most successful bands and as a solo artist.

Over the course of his career, he has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide, earned multiple songwriting awards, and established himself as one of the most successful British musicians of his generation. In 2012, he was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in recognition of his contributions to music and charitable causes.

Gary Barlow Net Worth $125 Million Date of Birth January 20, 1971 Place of Birth Frodsham, Cheshire, England

Early Life

Gary Barlow was born on January 20, 1971, in Frodsham, Cheshire, England. From a young age, he showed a passion for music and was heavily influenced by artists such as Depeche Mode and Elton John. Inspired by John’s piano-playing abilities, Barlow taught himself to play the instrument and began writing songs as a teenager.

At the age of 15, he entered a BBC music competition and reached the semi-finals, earning an opportunity to record one of his original songs in a professional studio. During his late teens, he performed at local venues and steadily developed his songwriting and performance skills.

Rise to Fame with Take That

Barlow’s career took a major turn in 1989 when talent manager Nigel Martin-Smith began assembling a new boy band. Impressed by Barlow’s songwriting talent and vocal ability, Martin-Smith selected him as the group’s lead singer.

The band eventually became Take That, featuring Gary Barlow, Robbie Williams, Mark Owen, Howard Donald, and Jason Orange.

Take That’s debut album, Take That & Party (1992), became a major success in the United Kingdom, producing several hit singles. However, it was the group’s second album, Everything Changes (1993), that transformed them into international superstars.

Barlow wrote the majority of the band’s material, including many of their biggest hits. Songs such as Pray, A Million Love Songs, and Back for Good helped establish Take That as one of the dominant pop acts of the 1990s.

The band’s third studio album, Nobody Else (1995), also reached number one and featured the global smash hit Back for Good, which remains one of Take That’s signature songs.

Despite their enormous popularity, Take That announced their split in February 1996.

Solo Career Success

Following Take That’s breakup, Barlow launched a solo career that initially proved highly successful.

His debut solo singles, Forever Love and Love Won’t Wait, both reached number one in the UK. His first solo album, Open Road (1997), topped the UK Albums Chart and sold more than two million copies worldwide.

Although his second album, Twelve Months, Eleven Days (1999), failed to match the success of his debut, Barlow continued writing and producing music for other artists during the early 2000s.

After several years away from the spotlight, he returned to performing and recording, later releasing successful solo albums including:

Sing (2012)

Since I Saw You Last (2013)

Music Played by Humans (2020)

Take That’s Reunion

In 2005, Take That reunited without Robbie Williams following the success of the television documentary Take That: For the Record.

The reunion sparked a remarkable comeback. Their single Patience topped the charts and won a Brit Award, while their comeback album Beautiful World became a commercial success.

The band continued its resurgence with several chart-topping albums, including:

Beautiful World (2006)

The Circus (2008)

Progress (2010)

III (2014)

Wonderland (2017)

The reunion helped restore Take That as one of Britain’s biggest music acts and significantly contributed to Barlow’s long-term wealth.

Songwriting Career

Beyond his own recordings, Gary Barlow has built a reputation as one of Britain’s most respected songwriters.

He has written songs for numerous artists, including:

Robbie Williams

Elton John

Lily Allen

His songwriting achievements have earned him five Ivor Novello Awards, among the music industry’s most prestigious honors.

Barlow’s reputation as a songwriter became so highly regarded that he was invited to co-write a song with Andrew Lloyd Webber for Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Television Career

Barlow expanded his career into television when he became a judge on the British version of The X Factor.

He served as a judge during the show’s eighth, ninth, and tenth seasons, introducing him to a new generation of fans and further increasing his public profile.

Personal Life

Gary Barlow married dancer Dawn Andrews in 2000. The couple first met while she was performing on Take That’s Nobody Else tour in 1995.

They have three children:

Daniel (born 2000)

Emily (born 2002)

Daisy (born 2009)

In 2012, the family experienced tragedy when their daughter Poppy was stillborn. Despite the devastating loss, Barlow performed at the closing ceremony of the London Olympic Games shortly afterward, singing Take That’s hit Rule the World.

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