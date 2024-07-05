Geena Davis Net Worth

Geena Davis is an American actress, writer, producer, and model with a net worth of $30 million. She became one of Hollywood’s leading actresses in the 1990s and 2000s, known for iconic roles in films like “Thelma & Louise,” “A League of Their Own,” and “The Long Kiss Goodnight.”

Early Life

Geena Davis was born Virginia Elizabeth Davis on January 21, 1956, in Wareham, Massachusetts. Her mother, Lucille, was a teacher’s assistant, and her father, William, was a civil engineer. From an early age, Davis showed an interest in music, learning to play the piano, flute, and organ. She even served as an organist at her Congregationalist church. Geena attended Wareham High School and spent time as an exchange student in Sweden, becoming fluent in Swedish. She later earned a drama degree from Boston University. Before her acting career took off, she worked as a window mannequin for Ann Taylor and landed a modeling deal with the Zoli modeling agency.

Geena Davis Career

Geena Davis began her acting career in the 1982 film “Tootsie,” which became the second most profitable film of that year and is now considered a cult classic. She then appeared in TV shows such as “Buffalo Bill,” “Knight Rider,” “Riptide,” and “Family Ties.” In 1984, she starred in the short-lived series “Sara” and read for the role of Sarah Connor in “The Terminator,” although the part went to Linda Hamilton.

Davis’s breakout came with the horror comedy “Transylvania 6-5000” (1985) alongside Jeff Goldblum, whom she later married. They reunited on screen in the 1986 sci-fi thriller “The Fly,” which was a commercial success. Davis further established herself in Hollywood with roles in “Earth Girls Are Easy” (1987) and Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice” (1988), the latter earning $73.7 million from a $15 million budget.

Geena won her first Best Supporting Actress Oscar for “The Accidental Tourist” (1988). Her role in “Thelma & Louise” (1991) alongside Susan Sarandon garnered her another Oscar nomination. In 1992, she starred in the critically acclaimed “A League of Their Own” with Tom Hanks and Madonna, which was a box office hit and earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

Despite some commercial failures like “Hero” (1992) and “Angie” (1994), Davis’s performances were often praised by critics. She earned another Golden Globe nomination for “Speechless” (1994). In the mid-90s, she starred in “Cutthroat Island” and “The Long Kiss Goodnight,” both directed by her then-husband Renny Harlin.

Davis gained further popularity as Eleanor Little in the family comedy “Stuart Little” (1999) and its sequels. She starred in “The Geena Davis Show” (2000-2001) and played the first female president in the series “Commander in Chief” (2005-2006), earning a Golden Globe for her performance.

In recent years, Davis has taken on diverse roles, including a foul-mouthed mother in the Australian film “Accidents Happen” (2009) and the grown-up Regan MacNeil in the 2016 series “The Exorcist.” She had a recurring role on “Grey’s Anatomy” as Dr. Nicole Herman from 2014 to 2018 and appeared in Netflix’s “Glow” in 2019. Davis also executive produced the documentary “This Changes Everything” (2018), which addresses gender disparity in Hollywood.

Personal Life

Geena Davis has been married four times. She was married to Richard Emmolo (1982-1983), actor Jeff Goldblum (1987-1990), and director Renny Harlin (1993-1998). She then married neurosurgeon Reza Jarrahy in 2001, with whom she has three children. In 2018, Jarrahy filed for divorce, but Davis claimed they were never legally married.

An advocate for gender equality, Davis founded The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media to increase female representation in media aimed at children. She is also a strong supporter of Title IX, which prohibits gender discrimination in sports.

Real Estate

In 2007, Geena Davis purchased a home in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighborhood for $4.2 million. She listed the property for sale in August 2020 for just under $6 million.

