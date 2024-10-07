Wayne Brady’s Net Worth

Wayne Brady, an American actor, comedian, singer, and television host, has an impressive net worth of $12 million. Brady’s rise to fame began as a regular on the U.S. version of the improvisational comedy series Whose Line Is It Anyway?, which aired from 1998 to 2007 and returned in 2013. Beyond that, he has starred in and produced The Wayne Brady Show, showcasing his versatility and down-to-earth charm. Throughout his extensive career in entertainment, Brady has amassed wealth through his many roles on television, stage, and in music.

Wayne Brady Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth June 2, 1972 Place of Birth Columbus, Georgia Nationality American Profession Actor, Comedian, Singer, and Television Host

Early Life

Born Wayne Alphonso Brady on June 2, 1972, in Columbus, Georgia, Wayne grew up with his grandmother in Orlando, Florida. Bullied in his youth, he struggled with anxiety and a stutter, but found refuge in the arts. Brady attended Dr. Phillips High School and later honed his improv skills at SAK Comedy Lab. Initially set on a military career, he pivoted to entertainment, eventually moving to Los Angeles in 1996 to pursue acting.

Brady’s television debut came in 1990, with his first notable role being a regular on Whose Line Is It Anyway? The show garnered him immense popularity and earned him a Primetime Emmy Award in 2003. He went on to appear in films and guest-star on several series, including The Drew Carey Show and How I Met Your Mother, where he played James Stinson, the half-brother of Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris).

Broadway

In 2009, Wayne Brady became the host of the CBS game show Let’s Make a Deal, a position that earned him several Daytime Emmy nominations. Additionally, his work on Broadway further solidified his career, with performances in Chicago, Kinky Boots, and Hamilton. His diverse roles across various platforms have contributed to his wide-reaching success.

Personal Life

Brady has been married twice, first to Diana Lasso and later to dancer Mandie Taketa, with whom he shares a daughter, Maile Masako. Brady has openly discussed his battle with depression and continues to be an advocate for mental health. A real estate enthusiast, Brady has owned and sold multiple properties, including a Sherman Oaks home and a Pacific Palisades condo.

Wayne Brady Awards

Throughout his career, Brady has received numerous accolades, including a Grammy nomination and multiple Daytime Emmy Awards. He remains a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, with his talents in acting, singing, and hosting continuing to shine.

Wayne Brady Net Worth

