Geoffrey Mosiria Named Kenya’s Best Chief Officer At Starleaders Awards

Nairobi County’s Chief Officer for Environment, Geoffrey Mosiria, has been named Kenya’s Best Chief Officer at the prestigious StarLeaders Awards, hosted by Politrack Africa Ltd at the JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi.

The award recognizes his leadership in environmental conservation, sustainable waste management, and green initiatives that have helped improve Nairobi’s environmental landscape.

Speaking after receiving the award, Mosiria dedicated the recognition to the people of Nairobi, crediting their support and collaboration for the progress made in environmental management.

He also expressed gratitude to Governor Johnson Sakaja for championing environmental policies and commended the Nairobi County environment team for their efforts in implementing key projects.

Under Mosiria’s leadership, Nairobi has seen improvements in waste management, noise pollution control, green space restoration, and environmental education programs.

The StarLeaders Awards recognize public servants who demonstrate excellence in service delivery, and Mosiria’s achievement highlights his role in advancing Nairobi’s environmental sustainability agenda.

DCI Investigates Allegations Against Mosiria

Even as Mosiria celebrates the recognition, he is facing scrutiny over allegations of illegal waste dumping. Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Director Amin Mohammed announced an expanded probe into Nairobi County officials, including Mosiria, over claims of dumping waste at Kenya Power offices in Nairobi.

Appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security, chaired by Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo, Amin revealed that several county officials had already been arrested in connection with the incident.

He further stated that the DCI had summoned Mosiria and other county officials, including John Malawi (Director of Environment), Tiras Njoroge, Charles Kerich, Maurine Njeri, and Nahashon Muguna, to record statements.

”We shall expand the scope of our investigation and we are hoping to invite today Geoffrey Mosiria who is the Chief Officer for Environment, John Malawi (Director of Environment), Tiras Njoroge, Charles Kerich, Maurine Njeri and Nahashon Muguna,” Amin stated.

Crackdown on Illegal Waste Dumping

Recently, Mosiria warned garbage collection companies against illegally discarding waste in undesignated areas, saying their licenses would be revoked immediately if found in violation. In a notice dated March 27, he expressed concern over illegal dumping, which has contributed to environmental pollution in the capital.

Quoting Article 42 of the Constitution, Mosiria emphasized that every citizen has the right to a clean and healthy environment and a duty to protect it. He further cautioned that households and businesses generating waste would also be held accountable if they engaged unlicensed service providers involved in illegal dumping.

“Any service provider found dumping waste in unauthorized areas will have their license revoked immediately,” he stated, adding that violators would face legal action if they failed to comply with designated disposal regulations.