Ghostface Killah Net Worth

Ghostface Killah, an American rapper, producer, and actor, has a net worth of $10 million. He is best known as a member of the influential rap group Wu-Tang Clan and for his successful solo career with albums such as “Ironman,” “Supreme Clientele,” and “Fishscale.” Renowned for his fast-paced flow and complex, emotional lyrics, Ghostface Killah has made a significant impact on the hip-hop scene.

Date of Birth May 9, 1970 Place of Birth Staten Island Nationality American Profession Rapper, Producer, Actor

Early Life

Born Dennis Coles in 1970 on Staten Island, New York City, Ghostface Killah attended junior high with future Wu-Tang Clan member Raekwon. He later became the roommate of Wu-Tang Clan founder RZA, contributing to the formation of the group’s original lineup: RZA, GZA, Method Man, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Raekwon, U-God, Masta Killa, and Inspectah Deck. Wu-Tang Clan signed with Loud Records in 1992 and released their debut album, “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers),” in 1993, which is considered one of the best hip-hop albums of all time. Their second album, “Wu-Tang Forever” (1997), debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

Subsequent Wu-Tang Clan albums include “The W,” “Iron Flag,” “8 Diagrams,” and “A Better Tomorrow.” While these albums didn’t match the success of their early work, the group’s legacy remained strong. In 2015, Wu-Tang Clan released a single copy of “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin,” which was sold for $2 million to Martin Shkreli. The album was later seized by the US government and sold to an undisclosed buyer. In 2017, the group released “The Saga Continues,” featuring all original members except U-God and including guest artists like Sean Price, Redman, and Streetlife.

Solo Career

Ghostface Killah’s solo career began in 1995 with a significant presence on Raekwon’s album “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx…”. He also contributed to soundtracks for films like “Sunset Park” and “Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood.” His solo debut album, “Ironman,” released in 1996, peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 and showcased his distinctive soul influence. His second solo album, “Supreme Clientele” (2000), reached number seven on the Billboard 200, with singles such as “Cherchez La Ghost” and “Apollo Kids.”

Ghostface continued to release successful albums, including “Bulletproof Wallets” (2001), “The Pretty Toney Album” (2004), and “Fishscale” (2006), which hit number four on the Billboard 200. Other notable albums include “The Big Doe Rehab,” “Ghostdini: Wizard of Poetry in Emerald City,” “Apollo Kids,” “Twelve Reasons to Die,” “36 Seasons,” and “Ghostface Killahs.”

Other Projects

Ghostface has been involved in various musical collaborations, including the album “718” with Theodore Unit and “Put it on the Line” with Trife Da God. He worked on the unreleased album “Swift & Changeable” with MF DOOM and appeared on Raekwon’s “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… Pt. II” (2008). He collaborated with Raekwon and Method Man on the album “Wu-Massacre” (2010) and released the collaborative album “Wu Block” with Sheek Louch. In 2019, he released “Czarface Meets Ghostface” with hip hop supergroup Czarface.

Film and TV Appearances

Ghostface has made numerous cameo appearances in films, including “Belly,” “Black and White,” “Hunter Dawson,” “Fade to Black,” “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story,” and “Iron Man.” On television, he appeared in episodes of “30 Rock,” “Human Giant,” and “The Boondocks,” and participated in VH1 reality programs “Mob Wives” and “Couples Therapy.” In 2018, he appeared in the Netflix Marvel series “Luke Cage.”

Personal Life

Ghostface Killah practices the Islamic faith, like his fellow Wu-Tang Clan member Raekwon. He has three children, all of whom are musical artists: Sun God, Supreme, and Infinite.

