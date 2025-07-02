Gor Mahia Sacks Entire Technical Bench After Trophyless Season

Gor Mahia Football Club has sacked its entire technical bench, including head coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno, following a disappointing season without a trophy.

The move, announced by club chairman Ambrose Rachier, is part of a wider restructuring plan ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

“This decision follows a comprehensive internal review and is part of the club’s broader restructuring process aimed at strengthening its technical and operational capacity in preparation for the 2025/26 season,” said Rachier in a statement.

Gor Mahia, Kenya’s most successful football club with 21 FKF Premier League titles, endured a turbulent season that saw three different coaches take charge.

Brazilian tactician Leo Neiva started the season but was dismissed just four months later in November 2023.

Otieno took over on an interim basis before Croatian coach Sinisa Mihic was appointed in February 2024. However, Mihic’s short reign was marred by internal wrangles, including reported clashes with Otieno and assistant coach Michael Nam. At one point, Mihic is said to have barred the two from training sessions, accusing them of sabotage.

Rachier was forced to intervene, but tensions continued behind the scenes until Mihic was eventually dismissed on May 19, following a 2-1 loss to Nairobi City Stars and a goalless draw against Murang’a Seal.

Otieno returned to the dugout and guided the team to a second-place league finish with 59 points, six behind champions Kenya Police. However, the final blow came on Sunday when Gor Mahia lost 2-1 to Nairobi United in the FKF Cup final at Ulinzi Sports Complex — a result that sparked fan outrage and sealed the fate of the technical team.

Despite the dramatic circumstances, Rachier said the decision to part ways was reached amicably and signaled the start of a new phase for the club.

“As we begin a new chapter, Gor Mahia FC remains committed to building a solid foundation that will support competitive excellence both on and off the pitch. Further announcements regarding the new technical bench set-up will be made in due course,” he added.

In addition to sacking the technical team, the club has also fired all its matchday stewards. This comes after complaints of significant revenue loss during the second leg of the Mashemeji Derby on June 2 at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay.

Vice Chairperson Sally Bolo revealed the club collected just over Sh2 million in the match, far less than the over Sh7 million AFC Leopards earned in the first leg at Nyayo Stadium.