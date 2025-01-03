Government Explains Friday Morning eCitizen Outage

The government reported technical hitches on the eCitizen platform early Friday morning, temporarily disrupting access to its services.

In a statement, Director General Isaac Ochieng attributed the issue to an internal network problem that affected the operating system.

“We would like to notify our clients and the general public that early today, our online platform experienced hitches that affected the normal access to our services,” read the statement.

Ochieng confirmed that the issue has since been resolved, and normal operations have been restored.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our clients and appreciate their patience and support while resolving the disruption. We assure them of our commitment to provide convenient, reliable, and accessible government services,” he added.

The eCitizen platform, a key portal for government services and information in Kenya, processes approximately 120,000 transactions daily.

As of December 27, 2024, the platform had 13.5 million active accounts. It generates significant revenue for the government, collecting about Sh900 million daily.