Government Flags 15 Institutions For Offering Illegal Degree Programmes

The government has identified 15 institutions that are offering degree programmes without the necessary approval to collaborate with recognized universities.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, the Commission for University Education (CUE) listed institutions that are not authorized to award degrees.

These include Eldoret Bible College, Al-Munawarrah College, Grace Life Bible College, Africa Theological Seminary, Regions Beyond Ministry Bible College, Baraton College, The Africa Talent University, Breakthrough Bible College, and Theophillus Theological College.

Other institutions flagged by CUE are Northwestern Christian University, Logos University, Harvest Land University, Word of Faith Bible College, Kenya Anglican University Kanyuambora, The East African University, and Bradegate International University.

“For the avoidance of doubt, any institution operating as a university or degree-awarding entity that is not listed among the Commission’s approved institutions is illegal, and its degree qualifications will not be recognized in Kenya,” CUE stated.

The commission reaffirmed that Kenya has 35 accredited public universities, three specialized degree-awarding public universities, and five public university constituent colleges.

Additionally, there are 28 accredited private universities, two private university constituent colleges, and six institutions with letters of interim authority.