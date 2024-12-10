Close Menu
    Government To Decentralize Attorney General Offices To 15 More Counties Starting January 2025

    List Of Attorneys General In Kenya

    The government has announced plans to establish decentralized offices of the Attorney General in 15 additional counties beginning January 1, 2025.

    This move follows the Attorney General’s request for Cabinet approval to extend the office’s services to all 47 counties.

    A government notice highlighted that the new offices will provide critical legal services, including civil litigation, public trustee functions, marriage registration, and national legal aid.

    “To this end, the Attorney-General sought Cabinet approval to establish offices in the 47 counties. On June 27, 2023, the Cabinet approved the establishment of decentralized offices of the Attorney General and Department of Justice at the county level,” the notice stated.

    The counties set to host the new offices include Nyandarua, Narok, Tana River, Tharaka Nithi, Baringo, Trans Nzoia, and Makueni. Others are Lamu, Vihiga, Kajiado, Marsabit, Isiolo, Wajir, Elgeyo Marakwet, and Kiambu.

    Currently, the Attorney General’s offices operate in 13 counties, including Nairobi, Mombasa, Garissa, Machakos, Embu, Nyeri, Nakuru, Eldoret, Kisumu, Kakamega, Kisii, and Kericho.

     

