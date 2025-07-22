Govt Assures Safety Ahead Of CHAN 2024

The government has pledged a robust and coordinated security plan for the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 tournament, which is set to kick off in August.

On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, the Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Raymond Omollo, confirmed that security agencies are fully prepared to ensure the safety of all stakeholders during the tournament.

Omollo said there will be a well-coordinated security strategy anchored on a multi-agency approach, bringing together the National Police Service, specialized security units, emergency response teams, and event organizers.

This assurance follows a comprehensive security briefing received from the National Police Service and Nairobi Regional Command.

“This collaborative framework is designed to ensure the safety of players, fans, officials and all stakeholders throughout the tournament,” he said.

Meanwhile, Harambee Stars yesterday officially withdrew from the CECAFA Four Nation Tournament in Arusha, Tanzania, to concentrate on preparations for CHAN 2024.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on Monday, July 21, 2024.

“FKF wishes to inform the public that Harambee Stars has withdrawn from the CECAFA Four Nations Tournament in Tanzania,” the statement read. The decision, FKF said, followed recommendations from the team’s technical bench, led by Head Coach Benni McCarthy.

“This decision has been made following recommendations and advice from the team’s technical bench, led by Head Coach Benni McCarthy, after a thorough assessment of the prevailing conditions, which were deemed unsuitable for the team’s participation and overall preparations,” the federation explained.

The national team had already named a 25-man squad and travelled to Tanzania before the decision was made. The players will now return to Kenya to intensify their training ahead of CHAN.

Harambee Stars will open their CHAN 2024 campaign against DR Congo on August 3 at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi. The month-long tournament will run from August 2 to August 30.

“FKF remains committed to providing the national team with the best possible environment to compete and represent the country with pride,” the federation concluded.