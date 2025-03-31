Govt Distributes 180,000 Bags Of Fertilizer Daily To Farmers

The government is distributing over 180,000 bags of subsidized fertilizer daily to farmers in high-production counties as preparations for the long rainy season intensify.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe attributed the increased demand to greater awareness of the fertilizer subsidy program, which has registered over 5.9 million crop farmers on the Kenya Integrated Agricultural Management Information System (KIAMIS).

“This is an encouraging and welcome challenge that I am ready to face and overcome. It also reflects the success of the government’s initiative in supporting agricultural productivity,” said Kagwe.

To meet the rising demand, the government has mobilized more than 200 trucks to replenish supplies at National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) stores across the country. Additionally, more metric tonnes of fertilizer are on the way by sea to ensure continued availability.

“The Ministry remains committed to supporting farmers and ensuring a thriving agricultural sector that contributes to national food security and economic growth. We will continue working closely with all stakeholders to sustain these gains and enhance resilience in the sector,” the CS stated.

Kagwe urged farmers to purchase fertilizer only from registered distributors and NCPB outlets to avoid counterfeit products.

He acknowledged the overwhelming enthusiasm shown by farmers in accessing subsidized inputs, noting that collaboration between national and county governments has played a key role in scaling up the program over the past two years.

Previously, a 50-kilogram bag of fertilizer retailed at around Sh6,500, but under the subsidy program, farmers can now purchase the same bag for Sh2,500, significantly easing their financial burden.