Govt Issues Safety Advisory As Heavy Rains Increase Flooding Risk

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration has issued a flood safety alert following heavy rains that began on Sunday, increasing the risk of flooding in multiple counties.

“Security measures are in place at all bus termini and other strategic locations to ensure movement of vehicles and people travelling-more so school children,” the ministry said.

Authorities have also warned that high-density areas face an increased risk of building collapses due to substandard construction, while steep slopes remain vulnerable to landslides.

The ministry further cautioned residents living near riparian areas, which are highly prone to flooding, to remain vigilant as heavy rains continue.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has also issued a road safety advisory, urging motorists to take extra precautions when driving on wet roads.

In a social media update on Monday morning, the agency emphasized the importance of staying alert, as visibility is significantly reduced during heavy rainfall and flooded roads pose an increased risk.

NTSA advised drivers to always buckle up, avoid unnecessary travel in heavy rain, and never attempt to cross running water, as its depth can be deceptive and potentially dangerous.

“What looks like a shallow puddle could be deeper and more hazardous than it seems,” the agency cautioned in a post on X.

Motorists were also urged to slow down on wet roads, as slippery conditions increase the likelihood of accidents.

NTSA recommended the use of wiper blades and headlights to enhance visibility and warned against using cruise control, as wet road surfaces can be unpredictable.

Other safety measures included applying brakes earlier and with less force to maintain vehicle control and strictly adhering to all road safety regulations with heightened caution.

The advisory comes as reports indicate that heavy rainfall has led to major traffic congestion on roads leading into Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD), causing significant disruptions.